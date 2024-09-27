Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Trading Up 0%

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $29.06. 67,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 108,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) by 116.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,036 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.57% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF worth $16,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

