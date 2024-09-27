Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $130.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.45 and a fifty-two week high of $136.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.89.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

