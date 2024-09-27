Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Shares Down 9.7%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$58.97 million for the quarter. Invesque had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

