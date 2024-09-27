IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.48. 42,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 81,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.05% of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

