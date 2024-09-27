iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $26.96. 985,983 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,914,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

