iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ) Trading 0.7% Higher

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 1,962,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13.

Get iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US separate trading of registered interest and principal securities (STRIPS), with remaining maturities of at least 25 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.