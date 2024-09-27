iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$31.23 and last traded at C$31.14. 43,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 48,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.88.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.05.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.