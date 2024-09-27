iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AXJV) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AXJV – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $33.67. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.
