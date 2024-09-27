iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 74,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 18,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.