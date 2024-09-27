iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Shares Up 2.2%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.73. 655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

