iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR) Trading 1% Higher

iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.41. 18,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $76.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.95% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (XJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US small-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJR was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

