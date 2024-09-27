ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get ITT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITT

ITT Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $150.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. ITT has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ITT will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in ITT by 71.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

(Get Free Report

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.