ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.87

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.10. ITV shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 2,624 shares.
ITV Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
