IXICO (LON:IXI) Trading Down 2.6%

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12). Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 69,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.13).

IXICO Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of £4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86.

IXICO Company Profile

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company’s technologies comprise Assessa, an online digital platform for clinics; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, quality control, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

