Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $10.17 on Friday. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,453,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,144 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Janus International Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,243,000 after buying an additional 788,000 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,825,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after acquiring an additional 966,346 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,550,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after acquiring an additional 493,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,247,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after acquiring an additional 345,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

