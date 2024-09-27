Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Shares Up 2.8%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 17,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 941% from the average daily volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.
Japan Airport Terminal Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63.
About Japan Airport Terminal
Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.
