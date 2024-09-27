Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.40. 17,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.
Jardine Strategic Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Jardine Strategic
Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.
