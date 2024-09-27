John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,924,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,693 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.54% of John Wiley & Sons worth $78,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

WLY stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.86.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

