Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $150.58

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 150.58 ($2.02) and traded as high as GBX 158.40 ($2.12). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 156 ($2.09), with a volume of 846,864 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JSG. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 185 ($2.48) to GBX 195 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 200 ($2.68) to GBX 205 ($2.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Johnson Service Group Price Performance

Johnson Service Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.58. The stock has a market cap of £659.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,228.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

Featured Articles

