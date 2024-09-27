Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31. 8,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 62,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

Josemaria Resources Company Profile

Josemaria Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as NGEx Resources Inc and changed its name to Josemaria Resources Inc in July 2019.

