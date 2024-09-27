JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $716.19

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 716.19 ($9.59) and traded as low as GBX 707.80 ($9.48). JPMorgan Claverhouse shares last traded at GBX 708 ($9.48), with a volume of 147,302 shares traded.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 722.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 716.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The stock has a market cap of £403.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.38 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 3,398.06%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile

In other news, insider Victoria Stewart acquired 5,560 shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.59) per share, with a total value of £39,809.60 ($53,306.91). Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

