Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kaltura were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kaltura by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,691,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 702,240 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 44,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kaltura by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 41,584 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Kaltura by 104.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 227,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Stock Down 1.5 %

Kaltura stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $189.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.74. Kaltura, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 155.01%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kaltura from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

