KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.76

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $5.77. KAZ Minerals shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 300 shares traded.
KAZ Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76.
KAZ Minerals Company Profile
KAZ Minerals Plc engages in mining and producing of copper. It focuses on the development of new copper mining projects. It operates through following segments: Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak and Corporate Services. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KAZ Minerals
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.