Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,335.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

