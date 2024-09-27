Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.07. Kirkland’s shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 152,741 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on KIRK shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.20. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The company had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

