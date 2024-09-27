Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 967 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,187,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 124,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 86,517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 726.5% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 81,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 38,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.84.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $191.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,101,797 shares of company stock worth $1,220,129,922. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

