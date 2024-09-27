KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Trading Down 0.6%

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

KP Tissue Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

