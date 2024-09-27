Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LARK opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

