Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of LARK opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter.
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
