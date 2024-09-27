Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.20.

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Lear alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lear

Institutional Trading of Lear

Lear Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. Lear has a 12 month low of $101.67 and a 12 month high of $147.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lear will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

About Lear

(Get Free Report

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.