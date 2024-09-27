Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.25

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.25 and traded as high as C$30.25. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$30.00, with a volume of 36,594 shares changing hands.

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Leon's Furniture (TSE:LNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. Leon's Furniture had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of C$617.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Leon's Furniture Limited will post 2.2099407 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$114,000.00. Corporate insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

