Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.25

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.25 and traded as high as C$30.25. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$30.00, with a volume of 36,594 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Leon’s Furniture Trading Up 1.0 %
Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of C$617.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.2099407 earnings per share for the current year.
Leon’s Furniture Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.
Insider Transactions at Leon’s Furniture
In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$114,000.00. Corporate insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.
About Leon’s Furniture
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.
