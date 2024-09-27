Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lightspeed Commerce from a moderate buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.59.

LSPD stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.32. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 345,464.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 404,193 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,037,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,728,000 after purchasing an additional 98,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,993,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,917,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

