Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-B) Trading 3.2% Higher

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 1,224,336 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

In other Lions Gate Entertainment news, major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 472,339 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,178,841.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,772,339 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,841.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,186,856 shares of company stock valued at $33,695,490.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

