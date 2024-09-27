LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.15 price objective on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

