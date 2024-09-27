Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Trading Up 3.9%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 55,154 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 31,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Lithium Chile Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

About Lithium Chile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.