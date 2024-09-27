Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Trading Up 1%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 10,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

