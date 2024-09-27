Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,429 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at $7,482,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 16.8% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 871,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 125,110 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 359.1% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 174,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 136,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYEL shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of LYEL opened at $1.52 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $387.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 389,368.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

