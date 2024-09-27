Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Shares Down 10.4%

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.02 ($0.23). Approximately 460,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,209% from the average daily volume of 35,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

Malvern International Trading Down 10.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.29.

About Malvern International

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; International Study Centres; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as pre-university, foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, and pre-master's program; and in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs.

