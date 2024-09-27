Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 155,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $2,317,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC opened at $163.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.75 and a 200-day moving average of $179.48. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $139.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.