Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Shares Down 1.2%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 18,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Marfrig Global Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

