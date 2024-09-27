Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.03

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.03 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 42.70 ($0.57). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 42.30 ($0.57), with a volume of 2,715,663 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £268.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,410.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, insider Ken Lever purchased 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £106,400 ($142,474.56). 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

