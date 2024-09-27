Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $629.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $629.82.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $539.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $538.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
