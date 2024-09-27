Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $513.70.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $491.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.56. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $501.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.