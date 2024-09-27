Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,700 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 365,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Mawson Gold Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MWSNF opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Mawson Gold has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.76.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

