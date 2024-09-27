McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Alastair S. N. Murray Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) insider Alastair S. N. Murray purchased 20,000 shares of McBride stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £23,600 ($31,601.50).

McBride Trading Down 0.8 %

MCB opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.57) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.90 million, a P/E ratio of 618.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97. McBride plc has a 12 month low of GBX 31.40 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.94). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.31.

Get McBride alerts:

About McBride

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.