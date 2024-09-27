McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Alastair S. N. Murray Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) insider Alastair S. N. Murray purchased 20,000 shares of McBride stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £23,600 ($31,601.50).
McBride Trading Down 0.8 %
MCB opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.57) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.90 million, a P/E ratio of 618.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97. McBride plc has a 12 month low of GBX 31.40 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.94). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.31.
About McBride
