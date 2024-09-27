McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 0.8 %

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day moving average of $109.43. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.41). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

