ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $200.00

Shares of ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 198.20 ($2.65), with a volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.20 ($2.61).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.68) target price on shares of ME Group International in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.72) price objective on shares of ME Group International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
ME Group International Stock Performance
ME Group International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 3.45 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. ME Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,714.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ME Group International news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac sold 198,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £365,341.20 ($489,208.89). 37.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ME Group International Company Profile
ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
