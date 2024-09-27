Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.22.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:MPW opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.41%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,207.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman purchased 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,207.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

