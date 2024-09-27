Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.77. Medicure shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Medicure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 12.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.72%.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.