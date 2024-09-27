Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEDP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.75.

Shares of MEDP opened at $326.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $372.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.64.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $5,179,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,409,000 after acquiring an additional 137,632 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $3,149,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

