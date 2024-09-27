Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Shares Up 1%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.02. 207,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 629,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meihua International Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 1.48% of Meihua International Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

